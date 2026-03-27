Brief on Iran (BOI – 567)

Why Iran’s Organized Resistance Is America’s Real Ally

Real Clear Defense, March 23, 2026

The author of this article, Charles Wald, is a 35-year United States Air Force veteran, involved in the planning and execution of strikes in Iran in the past. He explains how regime change cannot happen with bombs and military intervention.

Instead, he points to the 10-Point plan – led by Maryam Rajavi and the National Council of Resistance of Iran – as a true, viable path to stability in the region, human rights, and a democratic government.

No need for bombs, or boots on the ground. The right answer is simple: Support the Iranian people, Maryam Rajavi, and the NCRI.

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OIAC’s Political Director, Dr. Majid Sadeghpour, joined the Fox News Rundown Podcast to discuss whether the resistance has what it needs to overthrow the regime for good.

This segment of the Fox News Rundown podcast aired on March 20th, 2026.

*AUDIO ONLY*

Iran policy expert and speaker Seena Saiedian endorses the provisional government announced by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President Elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

Mr Saiedan spoke as part of the Free Iran Rally that took place earlier this month. You can find more Free Iran Rally content on our Youtube Channel!

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