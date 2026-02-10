Brief on Iran (BOI – 561)

~100,000 People Gathered In Berlin For A Free Iran

Yahoo, February 7, 2026

Thousands gathered in central Berlin in solidarity with the protestors inside Iran, calling for democracy. There were many relatives and family members of those who have been arrested, tortured, and killed inside Iran.

The rally coincided with the anniversary of the 1979 Iranian Revolution, which overthrew the monarch in Iran.

“Shahin Gobadi, a member of the foreign affairs committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), claimed the crowd numbered 100,000, saying thousands were unable to travel to Berlin after flights were cancelled because of weather.”

In sub-zero conditions on Saturday, tens of thousands of people assembled at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate to commemorate the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 anti-monarchy revolution and to express solidarity with ongoing protests inside Iran.

Our political director, Dr. Majid Sadeghpour, interviewed with News Nation discussing Iran.

Dr. Sadeghpour, amongst other things, highlighted policy steps that should be taken by the U.S. to continue to support the Iranian People’s desire for regime change.

OIAC Donation | 501 (c)(3) Tax deductible

Your donation will help OIAC advocate for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear government in Iran. Founded on the respect for human rights, gender equality, religious and ethnic tolerance, as wells as social, economic justice, and security for America. Our goal is to organize Iranian-American communities in the United States to promote these values.