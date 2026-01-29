Brief on Iran (BOI – 559)

Iranian Security Forces Gun Down Amateur Boxer Near Tehran

Fox News, January 26, 2026

Iranian Security Forces have killed a promising young boxer during the widespread unrest taking place in Iran right now.The IRGC continues it’s disgusting brutality, shooting unarmed people in the streets. The IRGC will kill anyone who stands up for their own freedom. We must continue to echo their voices, and not let these atrocities go unpunished

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, more than 6,000 Iranians have been killed by the regime since the start of the latest waves of protests, with more than 17,000 deaths still under investigation. We anticipate the death toll being much higher.

Nationwide protests are ongoing inside Iran as the Iranian people continue to push for their freedom.

