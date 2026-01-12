Brief on Iran (BOI – 555)

NO to Shah NO to Mullahs!

American Protesters Brave D.C. Chill To Call For Iranian Regime Change

Washington Times, January 10, 2026

Thousands gathered in Washington D.C. to echo the voices of the Iranian people, who are on the streets fighting for their freedom.

Early reports say at least 65 protestors have been killed by IRGC forces inside Iran, although there is speculation that the death toll is much higher. The regime has also cut internet and telephone access as they attempt to quell protests happening across the country.

We must continue to support the Iranian people as they look to get rid of this regime once and for all.

*DWS News coverage of the rally*

Thousands of Iranian Americans and Freedom Fighters March For Democracy and Freedom

*APT News coverage of the rally*

