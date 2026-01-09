Brief on Iran (BOI – 554)

No to Shah No to Mullah’s

Iran on the brink as protesters move to take two cities, appeal to Trump

Abdanan and Malekshahi cities reportedly taken over by people celebrating in streets, chanting ‘Death to Khamenei‘

Fox News, January, 2026

Iranian protesters issued a direct appeal for help from President Donald Trump on Tuesday as unrest continued to spiral across the nation for the tenth day…

HRANA also reported an escalation in force by security units, including the use of pellet guns, tear gas and direct assaults on demonstrators.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) also claimed the cities of Abdanan (Ilam province) and Malekshahi were effectively “taken over” by protesters.

“Today there was a major development in two cities in Western Iran that have been effectively taken over and people are actually celebrating in the streets,” Ali Safavi, told Fox News Digital. “They were chanting, ‘Death to Khamenei!’”

“Despite everything the regime has done, the fear factor seems to have shifted because people have made the suppressive forces flee,” Safavi added. Maryam Rajavi, NCRI president-elect also shared a post on X saluting the protesters in Malakshahi and Abdanan who she said, “drove the regime’s enforcers into retreat.”

Read More

Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA) reiterated his support for the Iranian people and their aspiration for a free republic. Free Iran Convention, November 2025. He noted that more than 4,000 parliamentarians worldwide have endorsed Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan for a secular, democratic, and non-nuclear Republic of Iran.

Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) and Rep. Val Hoyle (D-OR) | U.S. House Floor Speech on Iran – 12/9/2025

Both Representatives endorsed Maryam Rajavi’s vision for a free and democratic Iran, as outlined in her Ten-Point Plan—rejecting clerical dictatorship in favor of a democratic republic based on universal suffrage, equal rights, separation of religion and state, and a peaceful, non-nuclear Iran.

OIAC Donation | 501 (c)(3) Tax deductible

Your donation will help OIAC advocate for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear government in Iran. Founded on the respect for human rights, gender equality, religious and ethnic tolerance, as wells as social, economic justice, and security for America. Our goal is to organize Iranian-American communities in the United States to promote these values.