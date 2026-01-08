Brief on Iran (BOI – 553)

No to Shah No to Mullah’s

Protests Mike Pompeo: Next Step In Iran is Push For Democracy

NY Post, January, 2026

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote a candid piece for the NYP, in which he praised the NCRI’s plan for democracy, while also highlighting the benefit that regime change in Iran has on the United States.The piece comes amid mass protests across Iran, as thousands upon thousands of Iranians taking to the streets to protest poor economic conditions, widespread regime fraud, and merciless killing of citizens.

The time to get this regime out once and for all is approaching…

Congressman French Hill of Arkansas reiterates his support for the Iranian people and their desire for regime change. He also reaffirmed his support for U.S. policy and the National Council of Resistance’s plan for a democratic, non-nuclear, secular Republic of Iran.

Congressman Darrell Issa spoke at the Free Iran Convention in December. He reinforced the Iranian People’s right to self-determination. Congressman Issa also praised the courage of the Iranian people, and how inspiring they are to the rest of the world as they fight for their personal freedoms.

