Brief on Iran (BOI – 552)

Protests in Iran Are Gaining Momentum

Fox News, December, 2025

The Iranian regime has deployed IRGC forces across Iran, as strikes have shut down major commercial hubs. Thousands upon thousands of Iranians have gone on strike, demanding that the regime leadership step down. These strikes come amongst economic uncertainty, unfair wages, and a collapsing economy.

Chants of “Down with the dictator!” can be heard throughout the streets as protestors clash with IRGC forces.

The regime is losing its grip. Stay tuned…

OIAC Hosts Congressional Briefing

Longtime Free Iran Congressmen, like Rep. Brad Sherman, Rep. Lance Gooden, Rep. Tom McClintock, amongst others, spoke recently at our Holiday Congressional briefing.

The briefing highlighted bipartisan congressional efforts in support of human rights in Iran and the Iranian people’s right to determine their own future. Iranian American community leaders from across the United States were in attendance to express their support for Members of Congress who have stood with the Iranian people.

Senator Cory Booker spoke recently at the Holiday Senate Briefing 2025.

Senator Booker shared the importance of supporting the Iranian people in their fight for freedom and reiterated his commitment to a Free Iran.

Fox 5 News coverage of the 2025 Free Iran Convention.

Dr. Sadeghpour, amongst other things, highlighted Maryam Rajavi’s leadership and support for the 10 point plan, a framework for democracy in Iran.

