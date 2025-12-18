Brief on Iran (BOI – 551)

Bipartisan Unity in the Senate and House for a Free Iran

OIAC, December 17, 2025

In a powerful display of bipartisan unity, members of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives recently reaffirmed their support for the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom and the democratic alternative offered by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

The momentum began with a bipartisan Senate forum, where lawmakers and former senior officials gathered to discuss a viable path toward a democratic Iran. The keynote speaker at the event was Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the NCRI, who outlined the movement’s vision for a secular, democratic, and non-nuclear republic based on the NCRI’s Ten-Point Plan. Speakers from both parties emphasized that neither the ruling theocracy nor a return to dictatorship represents Iran’s future — that future belongs to the Iranian people themselves.

Following the Senate event, a bipartisan House briefing further reinforced this message. Once again, Mrs. Rajavi delivered the keynote address, underscoring the urgency of supporting Iranian-led regime change and amplifying the voices of those inside Iran who continue to resist repression at great personal risk.

Members of Congress emphasized the importance of standing firmly with the Iranian people and supporting their right to self-determination, as outlined in H.Res. 166.

Together, these bipartisan events send an unmistakable message: U.S. lawmakers from across the political spectrum stand with the Iranian people. As the movement for regime change accelerates inside Iran, the international voice of solidarity grows louder — reflecting deep respect for the courage and resilience of millions of Iranians fighting for freedom and justice.

