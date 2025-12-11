Brief on Iran (BOI – 550)

Democrats and Republicans Unite on the House Floor in Support of a Free Iran

OIAC, December 9, 2025

In powerful floor speeches, speakers Rep. Val Hoyle (D-OR) and Randy Weber (R-TX) draw compelling parallels between the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom and defining moments in American and global history. From the American Revolution to the Great Depression, World War II, and the Civil Rights Movement, the speeches emphasize a timeless truth: freedom is won when ordinary people refuse to surrender their right to shape their own destiny—and when free nations stand beside them.

The speakers highlight the resilience of the Iranian people, particularly its women, who continue to resist political repression, economic collapse, and fear across cities like Tehran, Shiraz, and Isfahan, as well as thousands of towns and villages nationwide. Like early Americans, they believe sovereignty belongs to the people—not unaccountable rulers or clerical authority.

Central to their remarks is an endorsement of Maryam Rajavi’s vision for a free and democratic Iran, outlined in her Ten-Point Plan. This plan calls for the rejection of absolute clerical rule, the establishment of a democratic republic based on universal suffrage, freedom of speech and assembly, equal rights for women, separation of religion and state, an independent judiciary, protection of minorities, economic justice, environmental restoration, and a non-nuclear Iran committed to peace and international cooperation.

The members of congress stress that Iran’s future must be decided by Iranians themselves. The role of the United States and the free world is not to impose change, but to support the Iranian people’s right to liberty, dignity, and self-determination. A sovereign Iran, Rep. Hoyle argued, would be a force for stability, prosperity, and hope—both for its people and the wider world.

The speech closes with a reminder that history proves time and again: when people demand freedom and the free world supports them, lasting change is possible.

