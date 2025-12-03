Brief on Iran (BOI – 549)



Iran Records Record High Executions in November

Iran Human Rights Monitor, October 25, 2025

According to the Iran Human Rights Monitor Data, the Iranian regime has executed 336 people. Roughly 11 people are hanged per day. Many of these executions were carried out under sham trials or under bogus charges. This wave of unprecedented executions is coming amid ongoing pressure from the people inside Iran. The regime’s playbook has been the same for 4 decades – as soon as they feel the heat, they start executing dissidents.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren Pens Bipartisan Letter Calling For Halt In Executions

Rep Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), alongside colleagues, wrote a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the entire State Department, asking for unified support for the Iranian people and to put a stop to the massive amounts of executions being carried out by the regime.

The letter specifically highlights the women, youth, and political prisoners being executed as well as the ridiculous amount of sham trials and coerced confessions coming from Iran.

Thank you Rep. Lofgren for your continued support for the Iranian people!

National Political Analyst And Author, Guy Benson, Speaks At The Free Iran Convention 2025

Guy shared the importance of supporting the Iranian people in their fight for freedom, while also highlighting the role that young Iranians, especially women, are playing in this fight.

Fox News coverage of the 2025 Free Iran Convention.

More than 1,000 Iranian Americans and policy experts convened near Capitol Hill on Saturday, November 15 to promote a democratic Iran and hear from people inside Iran seeking regime change.

OIAC Donation

Your donation will help OIAC advocate for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear government in Iran. Founded on the respect for human rights, gender equality, religious and ethnic tolerance, as wells as social, economic justice, and security for America. Our goal is to organize Iranian-American communities in the United States to promote these values.