Brief on Iran (BOI – 548)

Iran is facing a devastating human rights crisis.

Since the beginning of 2025, the regime has executed more than 1,000 people, its highest rate in over 15 years. Recent reports show dozens of political prisoners have been executed in just a matter of days, many after unfair trials or on vague charges.

These executions are part of the regime’s broader effort to silence anyone who dares to demand basic human freedoms. Families, students, and young women continue to pay the ultimate price at an alarming rate.

Your support helps us shine a light on these abuses and push U.S. leaders to take meaningful action against the regime.The regime must be held accountable, and we are committed to making sure the world can no longer look away.

