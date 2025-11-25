Brief on Iran (BOI – 546)

Democracy Is In Reach

Every day in Iran, young students, women, and families risk everything to fight for their freedom and democracy.

And every day here in the U.S., OIAC works to make sure their voices reach lawmakers, media outlets, and dysphoria communities.

Your support helps us:

Share real stories from inside Iran.

Mobilize community advocacy events.

Meet with lawmakers who shape U.S. policy.

Organize rallies, photo displays, demonstrations, and more.

If you’re able, please consider supporting this work this Giving Tuesday.

Thank you for standing with the Iranian people.

— OIAC

OIAC Donation | 501 (c)(3) Tax deductible

Your donation will help OIAC advocate for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear government in Iran. Founded on the respect for human rights, gender equality, religious and ethnic tolerance, as wells as social, economic justice, and security for America. Our goal is to organize Iranian-American communities in the United States to promote these values.