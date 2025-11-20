Brief on Iran (BOI – 545)

Free Iran Convention 2025

Politico, November 16, 2025

More than 1,000 Iranian-Americans gathered at the Hyatt Regency yesterday for the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s “Free Iran” convention, where speakers included Mike Pompeo, Carla Sands, Patrick Kennedy, John Bercow and Guy Benson. Pompeo called for the Abraham Accords to keep growing and said Iran’s government “is weak and more isolated than ever. Fear is its only tool.”

“Society Ripe For Change In Iran”

Panel 1 Discussion at The Free Iran Convention 2025 PART 2

The Free Iran Convention 2025, brought together more than a 1000 Iranian scholars, activists, professionals, and community leaders to outline a clear vision for ending dictatorship and building a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic in Iran.

This landmark daylong event featured Iranian voices from across the United States, joined by prominent U.S. and international dignitaries.

Participants explored the current situation in Iran, the growing momentum for change, and the Iranian resistance blueprint for a free and just future.

OIAC Donation | 501 (c)(3) Tax deductible

Your donation will help OIAC advocate for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear government in Iran. Founded on the respect for human rights, gender equality, religious and ethnic tolerance, as wells as social, economic justice, and security for America. Our goal is to organize Iranian-American communities in the United States to promote these values.