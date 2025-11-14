Brief on Iran (BOI – 544)

We invite you to watch the Free Iran Convention 2025 live on Saturday, November 15!

The Convention brings together Iranian scholars, activists, and community leaders to present a clear vision for ending dictatorship and establishing a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic in Iran.

Hear powerful voices from across the U.S., joined by prominent international guests, as they discuss the growing momentum for change and the emerging alternative to clerical rule.

Watch the live stream on Saturday, November 15 at 9:30AM EST

Watch on X

Watch on YouTube

OIAC Donation | 501 (c)(3) Tax deductible

Your donation will help OIAC advocate for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear government in Iran. Founded on the respect for human rights, gender equality, religious and ethnic tolerance, as wells as social, economic justice, and security for America. Our goal is to organize Iranian-American communities in the United States to promote these values.