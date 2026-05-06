Rally at U.S. Capitol May 16, Calling for U.S. Action on Iran’s Executions

May 6, 2026

On Saturday, May 16, 2026, thousands of Americans will gather on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol at 11:00 a.m. ET to demand that the United States publicly condemn the executions of political prisoners being carried out by the Iranian regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The rally, organized by the Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC), will be followed by a march through Washington, D.C.

As tensions rise between Washington and Tehran, the regime has accelerated its crackdown on peaceful dissent inside Iran. Security forces have flooded the streets, a total internet shutdown is concealing abuses, and executions of political prisoners are being carried out in growing numbers, often out of public view. Rally organizers warn that the geopolitical conflict cannot be allowed to become a pretext for crimes against humanity.

Featured speakers will include, former U.S. government officials, leading Iran policy experts, women’s rights activists, and former political prisoners who survived the regime’s prisons.

The May 16 rally builds on OIAC’s sustained advocacy efforts, including recent large-scale rallies in Washington, D.C., and New York. The rally is open to the public, and a livestream will broadcast the event on the OIAC YouTube channel for supporters worldwide.

Event details

When: Saturday, May 16, 2026. 11:00 a.m. ET. Where: Upper Senate Park Constitution Ave

NW & Delaware Ave. NE Washington D.C. Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/vOIZABF_NdM?feature=share.

RSVP and more: https://oiac.org/may2026dcrally

About OIAC

The Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) is a nationwide grassroots network of Iranian Americans dedicated to the establishment of a free, democratic, and secular republic in Iran.

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