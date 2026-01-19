Wisconsin Iranian American sees avenue for hope, despite ongoing deadly Iranian protests

MILWAUKEE — An Iranian American who has lived in Wisconsin since the late 1970s still has his native country weighing heavily on his mind, especially with the ongoing deadly protests.

For Ali Soltani, seeing his country in turmoil is unfortunately nothing new.

He said the current uprising was sparked by the collapse of the Iranian economy and the response by the country’s leader to the protests.

“It’s a brutal regime that’s killing people,” said Soltani.

Soltani said he is constantly checking for the latest updates on what is happening in his native country.

He also said the country’s recent communications blackout has made it harder for him to contact family.

“We can’t contact them, and news doesn’t come out,” said Soltani. “I did get a phone call a couple days ago from one of my family and they are okay, fortunately. They are very sad that so many people have been killed.”

Soltani does see hope. He said he is a supporter of Iranian opposition leader, Maryam Rajavi.

Rajavi is pushing for the country to be a secular democracy.

Soltani believes other countries have a role to play in this struggle.

“We want the international community,” said Soltani. “The United States to recognize the right of the organized opposition in Iran to defend themselves and fight this regime and respect the Iranian people to determine their own future and their own system of government.”

While not on the front lines, Soltani said he wants to raise awareness about what’s happening in Iran.

“Freedom is not free,” said Soltani. “There is a price that needs to be paid. I have a lot of my friends who have died doing a lot more than I am doing. They actually went and fought in the front line with this regime.”

Even if he is not there, he wants to see his native country thrive.