Some 10,000 protesters in Berlin demand freedom in Iran

DPA

Sat, February 7, 2026

Some 10,000 people gathered in central Berlin on Saturday to call for democracy in Iran and show solidarity with protesters there, according to a police count.

The rally, held under the banner “Freedom for Iran,” was organized by the Exiled Iranian Society in Berlin and other groups, with some 340 international organizations and political figures supporting the protest.

Call-outs for the demo were shared on social media, through flyers, and several newspapers ran large advertisements. The police reported that the demonstration was peaceful and said some 380 officers were policing the event.