My Op-Ed in Hartford Courant

By OIAC OIAC in the News January 19, 2026
Prof. Kazem Kazerounian
My Op-Ed in Hartford Courant: January 2026 proved it. Iran will not be saved from outside. Not by war. Not by deals. Not by manufactured figures. Only organized resistance can defeat organized repression. courant.com/2026/01/18/opi
Opinion: Iran’s uprising and the collapse of the foreign rescue fantasy