By OIAC OIAC in the News January 19, 2026 Prof. Kazem Kazerounian Jan 18, 2026 My Op-Ed in Hartford Courant: January 2026 proved it. Iran will not be saved from outside. Not by war. Not by deals. Not by manufactured figures. Only organized resistance can defeat organized repression. https://courant.com/2026/01/18/opinion-irans-uprising-and-the-collapse-of-the-foreign-rescue-fantasy/ https://x.com/kazemkaz/status/2012894118993658184?s=20 Opinion: Iran’s uprising and the collapse of the foreign rescue fantasy