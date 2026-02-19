Military Tension Increases Amid Iran Nuclear Negotiations in Geneva

By Brendan Scanland

Feb 17, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tensions are rising yet again between the United States and Iran, with new threats and military escalation, all while high-stakes talks between the two countries occur in Geneva.

U.S. officials say the Pentagon is mobilizing a second aircraft carrier group to the region. The USS Gerald R. Ford, one of America’s most advanced warships, had been positioned in the Caribbean, but is now reportedly being sent to the Middle East as indirect talks and negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program continue.