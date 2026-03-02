Iranians in DMV react with mixed emotions after regime is toppled

by Joshua ChapinSun

March 1, 2026

Dr. Majid Sadeghpour is thrilled that the regime’s leader has been killed. He grew up in Iran and left the country in 1982.”I can certainly assure you those mothers who lost loved ones over the past 47 years are happy, and that is the reality,” said the Falls Church pharmacist.

He is also the president of the Organization of Iranian American Communities.

“I would’ve liked him to face justice in the tribunal for this crimes and crimes of his predecessor like were the Nazis tried after World War II,” he said.

7News met him back in June when he helped organize a powerful display along the National Mall.

He set up photos of just some of the people killed by the government in 1988.

“That’s when my brother was executed,” he said. “He was killed in 1988 massacre. Ali Khamenei was the supreme leader when 30,000 others were killed a few weeks ago. His death is great news for mankind.”

Sadeghpour expressed his support for a 10-point plan put forward by the National Council of Resistance in Iran, which calls for a provisional government to transfer sovereignty to the people and establish a Democratic Republic.

“Our community supports this because the criterion are there, the plan, the political infrastructure, and the boots on the ground,” he said. “I have almost a revolutionary anger at the Ayatollahs: that the proud nation of more than 3000 years has to get bombed by a foreign power. Shame on the ayatollahs for their predatory behavior that they imposed on all of humanity.”

Congress also agreed that the 10-point plan is the way forward. Last May, House Resolution 166 got bipartisan support.

It calls for the universal right to vote, free elections, a market economy, and a separation of religion and state.