Virginia-based Iranian organization leader says U.S. bombing was ‘a good thing’

By Mason Willett

Published: Jun. 24, 2025

ARLINGTON, Va. (WHSV)— With the ongoing rising tensions overseas after the United States’ bombing in Iran, Iranian communities in America are sharing their thoughts on the attacks by the U.S.

Majid Sadeghpour, political director for the Organization of Iranian American Communities, said the real war going on right now is the fight between the people of Iran and the regime. He said that for four decades, the U.S. has been turning a blind eye to the ongoing problems, and now after the bombing of the regime’s nuclear programs, he said it was “a good thing.”

Removing the leverage of power that the regime has with the nuclear programs helps what Iranians have been trying to accomplish. However, he said the solution to the fight is not from the sky; it must be done from the ground by the young people of Iran.

“The involvement of the United States should not be in sending American armed forces on the ground in Iran, nor spending money for weaponry,” Sadeghpour said. “What he should do is offer political support.”

Sadeghpour specifically pointed to U.S. House Resolution 166 as an example, which expresses the support for the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic Iran and condemns the regime’s terrorism.

“We have to change the narrative in favor of the Iranian people, the political narrative. Otherwise, we continue to be there, and the regime will rebuild itself because the software of the fundamentalist, misogynist, predatory regime, the Islamist regime that preys on women, restricts the rights of mankind, and beheads and disfigures humanity to keep them in power,“ Sadeghpour said.

There are concerns of possible Iranian sleeper cells in the U.S. who are loyal to the regime, and many look to carry out violence of their own. Sadeghpour said he is certain there are sleeper cells within the U.S.

He added that Americans should follow the cue from Iranians and stand against the regime and not get scared into silence.

“The police and the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] are hunting the innocent, and so if they’re rising up despite being hunted, and not afraid of being raped, dismembered, and executed, then I certainly, as a man living in a free world, must take that as a cue and stand and speak on behalf of those who can’t speak for themselves,“ Sadeghpour said.

Sadeghpour added that he believes in the democracy of the U.S. and doesn’t think America will seek further conflict.

“I ask every American to remain informed, to follow our community’s activities, and to be engaged with their policy makers so that they hold the regime accountable for its war against the people of Iran, because that’s the central war,“ Sadeghpour said.

Sadeghpour also said the Iranian regime will not just step aside and will try to retaliate, and that it’s up to American communities to push for policymakers to hold the regime accountable. He also believes the U.S. will be prepared to handle the conflict if it arises.