Trump Optimistic About Iran Nuclear Deal As Some Experts Urge Support for Resistance, No Military Action

“The regime in Iran is in a very weak and perilous position, considering the significant protests that are occurring inside Iran against the regime. And the marker of that is obviously the executions in Iran,” said Dr. Majid Sadeghpour, the political director for the Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC). “In April, for example, over 110 people were executed in Iran. Just yesterday, eight people were executed in southern Iran, four of them being women. That’s a marker of a very unstable, weak regime that is being confronted by the populace.”