Special Edition BOI

2021 Iran Human Rights and Democracy Conference
Iran anger at US, European support for opposition group
Iranian exiles protest, demand prosecution of president-elect
Iran opposition says Raisi victory shows regime weakness
Iran anger at US, European support for opposition group
Iranian opposition forces show bipartisan allies, flex political muscle at annual gathering in DC
Pompeo urges Iranian dissidents to ‘keep up the fight’ against hardline regime
Iran opposition says Raisi victory shows regime weakness
Mike Pompeo Says U.S. Can’t ‘Shower Ayatollah With Money’ to Secure Deal With Iran
Iranian Exiles Protest, Demand Raisi’s Prosecution
2021 Iran Human Rights and Democracy Conference- Day 1
Donation
501 (c)(3) Tax deductible
Please,
Donate to Organization Of Iranian American Communities
Your donation will help OIAC advocates for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear government in Iran. Founded on the respect for human rights, gender equality, religious and ethnic tolerance, as wells as social, economic justice, and security for America. Our goal is to organize Iranian-American communities in the United States to promote these values.
Thank You,
http://www.oiac-us.com/donation/