Senate Virtual Briefing

IRAN: The Nation Rises for Freedom, Democracy and Human Rights

Iranian Regime Supports Unjust War on Ukraine

Washington, DC – A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators and prominent former officials will examine the Iranian regime’s precarious domestic vulnerabilities, the rising protests in Iran, Tehran’s full support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and their impact on the ongoing nuclear talks.

Speakers:

Hon. Joseph Lieberman (D-CT), Former Senator and Vice Presidential Candidate

Hon. Senator Ann Kelly Ayotte (R-NH), United States Senator for New Hampshire from 2011 to 2017, and as the state’s Attorney General from 2004 to 2009.

General James L. Jones (Ret.), 22nd U.S. National Security Advisory & the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (2003-2006)

Bipartisan Members of the U.S. Senate have been invited

The virtual briefing will also address policy options the U.S. and the international community have to counter the Iranian regime’s threat, its nuclear weapons program, and its unbridled suppression of dissent.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, its president Ebrahim Raisi and other clerical officials have shamelessly blamed the U.S. for the Russian aggression and expressed full support for the occupation of Ukraine. In return, Tehran is expecting Russia’s support in the Vienna nuclear talks.

Virtual Briefing

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM EST

Please contact media@oiac.org to register

CONTACT: Majid Sadeghpour, (202) 876-8123

The briefing is facilitated by the Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC).