Senate Iran Policy Briefing to Address Tehran’s Malign Conduct

Nowruz event will discuss Iran regime’s abysmal human rights record, terrorism, and hostage diplomacy

Washington, DC – On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, the Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC), will host a virtual senate briefing where prominent policy and political figures will join a bi-partisan group of senators to discuss the fundamentals of an effective US policy on Iran.

The event, marking the Iranians’ ancient new year Nowruz, will also address many aspects of Tehran’s malign behavior at home and abroad, including abysmal human rights record, terrorism in the region and Europe, and systemic reliance on hostage diplomacy.

General James Jones, USMC (Ret), first National Security Advisor for President Obama; former senators Joseph Liberman and Kelly Ayotte, are the featured speakers. Several senior members of the senate committees on Foreign Relations, Armed Services, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Appropriations, and the Select Committee on Intelligence are also scheduled to address the briefing.

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm (EST)

SPONSORED by: Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC)

To register, please contact: media@oiac.org