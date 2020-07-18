OIAC mourns the loss of an American legend, Congressman John Lewis.

Washington, DC; July 18, 2020 – Organization of Iranian American Community (OIAC) mourns the loss of an American legend, the great civil rights activist and longstanding member of Congress, Representative John Lewis. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the American people, and all who struggle for freedom, justice, and liberty.

On this sad occasion, our community celebrates the life of a man who stood for human rights of all people in words and action, urging us all to never cease to speak up for freedom. “We need more than ever before, a free Iran Mr Lewis told us in a 2017 message and added, “so speak up and speak out, and find a way to do what is right, what is just, and what is fair.” None of us he’s said, “will be satisfied until all the people in Iran are free.”

Nearly 3 years later, these powerful words are powerful reminders that his legacy lives on. We thank him for all he has done for human rights. We will miss him and pledge to honor his legacy.

May he rest in peace.