Mullahs’ Regime Is About to Execute Detainees of Iran Protests, International Community Must Intervene

NCRI | by Shamsi Saadati | June 26, 2020

The Iranian regime’s Supreme Court has upheld death sentences against three young men arrested during the nationwide Iran protests in 2019. Their lives are at risk; therefore, the international community should intervene to avoid this tragedy.

These three young men, identified as Amir-Hossein Moradi, Mohammad Rajabi and Saeed Tamjidi, were accused of being “riot leaders,” as the regime’s Judiciary spokesperson said on February 18, therefore sentenced to death by Branch 15 of the regime’s Revolutionary Court in Tehran, charged with “Moharebeh” or “enmity against God.”

Amnesty International in an urgent action on February 28 asserted Amir-Hossein, Mohammad and Saeed’s “trial was grossly unfair. They were denied access to lawyers during the investigation phase and say they were tortured. Amirhossein Moradi says he was coerced into giving a ‘confession’ that was broadcast on state television and used as evidence to convict them.”

They have also said they were subjected to various forms of torture and other ill-treatment, including being kicked, beaten with batons, and hung upside down while repeatedly beaten on their legs and feet.

The Iranian regime’s media outlets quickly denied that the Judiciary has upheld its decision of executing three Iran protests detainees. The Iranian regime has a history of secret executions of its opponents, including the recent execution of Hedayat Abdollah-pour, an Iranian Kurdish prisoner, and the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners, mostly members and supporters of the MEK.

In another development, the leading human rights group, Iran Human Rights Monitor (Iran HRM) reported that two “protesters detained during November 2019 protests were severely beaten by two non-political inmates who have the support of authorities in the Greater Tehran Penitentiary. One of them was stabbed in the side and another in the back.”

The Iranian regime arrested over 12,000 people during the nationwide Iran protests in November 2019. They have been subjected to torture, and the regime’s is trying to break them or kill them in one way or another. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, which according to the MEK has claimed the lives of over 60,000 people across Iran, the regime has not released these prisoners and by not quarantining infected inmates and giving proper hygienic facilities or releasing the protest detainees, has left them vulnerable to the deadly coronavirus.

It is now the international community’s duty to intervene and save the lives of these innocent people.

In this regard, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has repeatedly urged “the international community, especially the United Nations Secretary-General and other Human Rights organizations to intervene immediately to stop the executions, secure the release of the prisoners, and prevent a major humanitarian catastrophe in prisons in Iran.”

Background:

Major Iran protests erupted in November 2019 triggering the greatest existential crisis in the regime’s 40-year history. Protesters took to the streets in at least 191 cities calling for regime change. The regime resorted to brute repression, killing at least 1500 protesters and arresting thousands more. It also shut down Iran’s internet completely for a week, blocking images of the protests from reaching the outside world.

https://www.ncr-iran.org/en/news/human-rights/mullahs-regime-is-about-to-execute-detainees-of-iran-protests-international-community-must-intervene/