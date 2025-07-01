Jewish, Iranian-American communities in Richmond react to war overseas

by: Jamal Williams

Posted: Jun 23, 2025

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members of Richmond’s Iranian-American and Jewish communities spoke about the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, and whether or not the United States should become more involved.

The United States decided to help Israel dismantle Iran’s nuclear program by launching three strikes on Iranian soil on Saturday, June 21. On Monday, June 23, Iran responded by launching missiles targeting a United States base in Qatar.

8News spoke with the political director of the Iranian American Community of Virginia (IAC), Majid Sadeghpour, as well as Rabbi Dovid Asher of Keneseth Beth Israel Synagogue about this conflict.

They both agree that Iran’s current regime should not possess nuclear weapons. However, they differ on the best way to prevent that from happening.

Asher said his community is on edge but grateful that the U.S. is standing with Israel. He described the existential threat that a nuclear-armed Iran would pose to the Jewish state, referencing past statements made by Iran’s leadership about wiping Israel off the map.

“The threat is real,” Asher said. “It’s not against the Iranian people, and it’s not even against the government. It’s a threat to our existence.”

Sadeghpour agreed that the Iranian regime must be removed to pave the way for a more democratic system — but he voiced concern about the U.S. becoming involved in a way that could destabilize Iran. He drew comparisons to past American interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“The people of Iran are already fighting this regime,” Sadeghpour said. “They are willing to sacrifice and overthrow it. But not in the way American-style regime change happened in Iraq or Afghanistan.”

Despite their differing views on U.S. intervention, both leaders expressed hope for unity and dialogue. Asher said he hopes to build bridges with Iranian-Americans who support efforts to stop the threat posed by Iran’s regime.

Monday evening, Trump announced that Israel and Iran were agreeing to a “phased-in ceasefire,” per the Associated Press.