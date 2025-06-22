Iranian Americans react to ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel

By Max Cotton and Rhyan Henson

Published: Jun. 21, 2025

WASHINGTON (Gray DC)— As Iran and Israel continue their war, a group of Iranians in the U.S. are watching closely and hoping their homeland can experience peace and freedom.

Members of the Organization of Iranian American Communities (OAIC) have long been fighting for a free, democratic, secular, and denuclearized Iran, and they’re asking for the U.S. government and the rest of the world to back the Iranian people as they fight for freedom.

“People of Iran have been struggling for democracy and human rights for more than four decades, and the world has to recognize the rights of the Iranian people to overthrow this regime. The world has to recognize the fact that we have a viable alternative to this regime,” said Ramesh Sepehrrad, the OAIC’s advisory chair.

She said a viable alternative is the People’s Mojahedin Organization, or MEK. It’s a political movement that hopes to overthrow the Ayatollah and replace the current dictatorship with a secular democracy.

“The MEK is a secular democratic organization, the central committee of which is entirely women. And we support it wholeheartedly because it seeks a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic before the people of Iran,” said Majid Sadeghpour, the OAIC’s political director.

Friday marked the 44th anniversary of the day the Iranian regime opened fire on peaceful protestors in the country.

The OAIC commemorated the day by lining the National Mall in Washington with pictures of people who have been killed by the regime fighting for democracy.