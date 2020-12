 Iranian Americans Call For a Comprehensive US-Iran Policy

Iran-US Relations Read More The relationship between Iran and the US continues to be a difficult one. Currently, there are no formal, diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States. The hope that U.S. Iran relations would improve as a result of the 2015 signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) designed to peacefully end Iran’s nuclear program has completely crumbled.

