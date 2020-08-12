Events OIAC Virtual Event

Iran Rising Up for Freedom

Iran Rising Up for Freedom:
Call for 1988 Massacre Accountability

Location: Capitol Hill, 3rd St. SW/NW & Maryland Ave. SW, Washington, DC
Date; Friday, Sept 4, 2020, @11am

In the summer of 1988, the Iranian regime summarily and extra-judicially executed tens of thousands of political prisoners held in jails across Iran. The massacre was carried out on the basis of a fatwa by the regime’s then-Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini. For more information on 1988 Massacre, please CLICK HERE

