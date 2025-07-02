Joshua ChapinWed, June 25th 2025

An exhibit on the National Mall looks like a cemetery in front of the Capitol Reflecting Pool. Organizers said these photos show those whom the Islamic regime has killed.

“We can’t change the regime or its behavior,” said Dr. Majid Sadeghpour, a Falls Church pharmacist. “We have to support those indigenous freedom fighters inside Iran.”

He is a father, husband, and political director for the , one of the groups that helped bring the exhibit to the mall.

“The Iranian people deserve the right to confront these brutal dictators,” he said. “They deserve legitimacy amidst this struggle.”

The display was timed coincidentally with rising tension in the Middle East. Majid’s sister-in-law also lives in Isfahan, which is one of the sites bombed by the U.S. over the weekend.

“It’s a fair distance from the actual nuclear sites, but certainly when you’re talking about an entrenched regime with military sites everywhere, including in some residential areas, it is always a dangerous proposition,” Sadeghpour said.

He also noted that he’s struggled to connect with her because he said the Islamic regime has cut off access to certain apps and even Internet access. Majid Karimi, who came to D.C. from Dallas, Texas, for the exhibit, said he’s had the same issue.

“The struggles are going on forever,” Karimi said. “It’s not going to stop until we bring that regime down.”

Both said congressional action, like House Resolution 166, helps.

It supports Iranians’ push for a Democratic and non-nuclear republic and passed a bipartisan Congress back in February. They’re hoping the pictures show more.

They would like this regime to go yesterday; the oppression machine in Iran is significant.

The exhibit runs through Wednesday night.