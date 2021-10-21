DC Summit to Examine Iran’s Nuclear Defiance

WASHINGTON, DC – On Thursday, October 28, 2021, a bipartisan summit will examine Tehran’s nuclear defiance, terrorism and Raisi’s role in 1988 genocide. Speakers will outline policies the United States must consider in dealing with Iranian regime’s president, Ebrahim Raisi.

Held just days before the meeting of the G20 nations, hundreds of Iranian American community leaders and victims of Raisi’s crimes will gather to press for accountability and urge the U.S. to lead a decisive Iran policy.

DATE & TIME:

Thursday, October 28, 2021

11:30 am – 2:00 pm EDT

VENUE: Washington, DC

PARTIAL LIST OF SPEAKERS:

Hon. Joseph Lieberman, former Senator (D-CT) & Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate

Hon. Michael Mukasey, 81st Attorney General of the United States

Hon. Robert G. Torricelli, former Senator (D-NJ)

General James Conway, 34th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps

RSVP is required and available to accredited journalists.

Please contact: Majid Sadeghpour, (202) 876-8123 or media@oiac.org