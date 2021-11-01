Brief on Iran (BOI – 387)

Pence headlines Free Iran summit in DC denouncing Ebrahim Raisi alongside foreign policy hawks

Speakers highlighted killings of activists by Iranian government and Iran nuclear program

Independent, October 28, 2021

Members of the hawkish wing of the US foreign policy establishment met at Washington DC’s Hilton hotel for the Free Iran Summit 2021, a conference hosted by Iranian dissidents, where they called for popular revolution against Iran’s government.

The convention was headlined by former Vice President Mike Pence but attended by top Iran hawks in both parties; former Sens Joe Lieberman and Robert Torricelli represented the Democratic Party’s conservative wing at the event.

‘Weakness arouses evil’: Pence slams Biden’s Iran policy, says America’s enemies emboldened

Washington Times, October 29, 2021

The Biden administration’s decision to pursue a new round of nuclear negotiations with Iran is the latest in a string of foreign policy missteps that could embolden America’s enemies “to test our resolve” around the world, former Vice President Mike Pence said at the “Free Iran Summit” event in Washington on Thursday.

In his remarks, Mr. Pence also took direct aim at Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who assumed power over the summer. Mr. Pence said the new Iranian leader — already under American economic sanctions because of his involvement in the deaths of thousands of Iranian political prisoners in 1988 — should be removed from office by the people of Iran.

Blinken: US looking at other options on Iran nuclear negotiations

The Hill, October 31, 2021

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview that aired Sunday that as Iran prepares to rejoin nuclear negotiations, the U.S. and other parties are looking into “other options” in case Iran is not prepared to negotiate in good faith.

Last week, an Iranian official said the country was prepared to rejoin nuclear negotiations after they were halted in June.

“The Iranians have now said that they’re coming back to talks toward the end of November. We’ll see if they actually do,” Blinken said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Prosecute Raisi For Crimes Against Humanity In Iran

TownHall, October 30, 2021

Human rights usually feature prominently in America’s political rhetoric but fade insignificance when it comes to concrete action. That trend can take a historic turn when it comes to Iran, where a genocidal madman has taken the presidency. That the presidency of Ebrahim Raisi in Iran hasn’t galvanized governments in the West and in the U.S. in particular to pursue his prosecution is still a mystery.

Human rights groups, UN experts, Nobel laureates, scores of elected officials, lawmakers, and journalists have already expressed outrage over Raisi’s rise to power. And justifiably so.

Official Tells VOA Iran Believed Behind Attack on US Troops in Syria

VOA, October 26, 2021

PENTAGON — Iran is believed to have been behind a drone attack last week at the al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria where American troops are based, two U.S. officials told VOA.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Iranian drones were used in the attack, but they were not launched from Iran. The drones were carrying explosives that caused damage to buildings but no injuries or deaths.

Five drones carried out the attack, according to one of the officials.

Iran Protests & More

Iran’s Government Fears Further Protests Following Gas Station Disruptions

Iran Focus, October 28, 2021

Reports from state media indicated that on Tuesday, the sales of gasoline were disrupted at gas stations across Iran due to a massive cyberattack causing long queues and frustrated citizens. This incident comes just weeks before the anniversary of the major uprising that took place in November 2019.

In Isfahan, a digital traffic billboard read ‘Khamenei, where is our gasoline?’, displaying the increasing public dissatisfaction which has got the Iranian regime officials fearing another uprising is on the horizon.

Iranians arrested after celebrating ancient Persian king Cyrus the Great

Reuters, October 31, 2021

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Iran’s Islamic Republic has arrested the organizers of a march last week near the tomb of the ancient Persian king Cyrus the Great that attracted thousands of people celebrating the country’s pre-Islamic glory.

Crowds of mostly young Iranians attended the march near the ancient city of Pasargadae in central province of Fars on Friday to celebrate the day unofficially marked in the Iranian calendar as Cyrus Day.

