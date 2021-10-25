Brief on Iran (BOI – 386)

DC Event: Thursday, October 28, 2021 @ 11:00 AM EDT

DC Summit to Examine Iran’s Nuclear Defiance

Ebrahim Raisi’s Role in Genocide and Terrorism

WASHINGTON, DC – On Thursday, October 28, 2021, a bipartisan summit will examine Tehran’s nuclear defiance, terrorism and Raisi’s role in 1988 genocide. Speakers will outline policies the United States must consider in dealing with Iranian regime’s president, Ebrahim Raisi.

U.N. nuke watchdog chief says monitoring of Iran is no longer ‘intact.’

New hardline government’s refusal to communicate or allow access to key site is worrisome, Grossi says.

NBC News, October 23, 2021

WASHINGTON — The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog says his monitoring program in Iran is no longer “intact” after Tehran refused requests to repair cameras at a key facility, creating the possibility the world will never be “able to reconstruct the picture” of what the Iranians have been doing.

In an interview with NBC News, International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi says he’s been unable to establish the type of direct communication with Iran’s government that he had before a new hardline government run by President Ebrahim Raisi was elected in June.

Why drone war by proxy is Iran’s favored form of asymmetric warfare

• Targets of drone strikes include airports, oil storage sites, commercial shipping, and military and diplomatic facilities

• Experts say IRGC using its proxies in Yemen and the wider region to launch attacks with plausible deniability

ArabNews, October 20, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C.: In recent months multiple waves of attacks by so-called loitering munitions, a type of unmanned aerial vehicle designed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, have been launched against civilian facilities in various parts of the Arabian Peninsula.

Iran’s political pawn in Yemen, the Houthis, has been given the know-how and components to use the technology as part of a regional strategy that has led to a spike in drone attacks throughout the Middle East.

The West Needs to Unite to Fight for Human Rights

The long-standing accusations surrounding a 1988 massacre of thousands in Iran underscores the need for the West to act to defend the rule of law.

USNews, October 15, 2021

Human rights seem nonexistent in today’s world. That’s because the world’s democracies are not fighting for it.

While the world’s dictatorships always seem to have each other’s backs, the world’s democracies are failing to do the same when it comes to standing up for their own core values such as human rights and the rule of law. Too often we forgo our moral, and at times legal, responsibilities for the sake of pragmatism, and sometimes out of sheer greed for petrodollars.

Take our relationship with Iran, for example.

This summer, ultra-hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi took office as president. He is listed by major human rights groups as a key perpetrator of the massacre of thousands of political prisoners in 1988. Iran has never acknowledged the killings.

Iran Protests & More

Iran’s Economy Worsens As the Government Continues To Plunder National Wealth

Iran Focus, October 21, 2021

The current economic situation in Iran is the worse one that the country has experienced in the last century. With the Iranian regime’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, and his administration promising that they will resolve Iran’s crises, the question remains as to whether they will be able to.

Iran’s economy has long been monopolized by Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). But Raisi’s administration is full of IRGC commanders and Khamenei’s inner circle men whose main task is to plunder Iran’s national wealth and prolong the regime’s life.

Iran’s crackdown on freedom of expression aims to silence dissent

Iran-Hrm, October 19, 2021

The right to freedom of expression in Iran has always been severely restricted.

The arrest of critics and dissidents, prison sentences against rights activists, crackdown on protesters, severe censorship of the social media and the press, and crackdown on any dissent are just part of the repression on the freedom of expression in Iran.

The extent of the crackdown on freedom of expression in Iran is widespread, and its victims are not just media activists, dissidents, or critics.

Beset by a whole host of economic, social and political crises, the clerical regime has been trying to rein in simmering social discontent by suppression any form of dissent.

