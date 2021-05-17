Brief on Iran (BOI – 365)

Iran nuclear talks progress slowly as timeline dwindles

Both sides indicate they want to revive the 2015 pact — but there’s little agreement over how to get there with only weeks left before a critical Iranian election

Politico, May 11, 2021

VIENNA — It might be now or never if the Iran nuclear deal is to survive.

U.S. and Iranian negotiators on Friday started their fourth round of talks in Vienna, expressing a mutual desire to revive the 2015 pact — under which the U.S. repealed sanctions in exchange for Iran limiting its nuclear program — but little agreement over how to get there.

Despite weeks of discussions, the two sides are stuck on which sanctions the U.S. should roll back this time around. And they disagree over what to do about Iran’s nuclear advances since 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the original deal.

Iran Has Enriched Uranium to up to 63% Purity, IAEA Says

US News, May 11, 2021

VIENNA (Reuters) -“Fluctuations” at Iran’s Natanz plant pushed the purity to which it enriched uranium to 63%, higher than the announced 60% that complicated talks to revive its nuclear deal with world powers, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday.

Iran made the shift to 60%, a big step towards nuclear weapons-grade from the 20% previously achieved, last month in response to an explosion and power cut at Natanz that Tehran has blamed on Israel and appears to have damaged its enrichment output at a larger, underground facility there.

Stolen records show Iran overcoming key hurdles in 2003 quest for a nuclear bomb, book says

The Washington Post, May 14, 2021

The nuclear weapon that Iran sought to build in the early 2000s was based on designs that were both innovative and original, according to a new book that warns that Tehran’s scientists could produce a bomb quickly if they acquire the necessary fissile material and an order from the country’s leaders to do so.

Newly examined technical documents stolen from inside Iran in 2018 reveal that the country’s top-secret weapons program was preparing for a “cold test” of key components for a nuclear bomb by late 2003, and could have quickly progressed to true nuclear detonations.

Pro-Iran Twitter accounts got anti-Semitic hate trending amid Israeli-Hamas escalation: researchers

The National Contagion Research Institute picked up on the coordinated effort as ‘#Covid1948’ began trending on Twitter

Fox Business, May 14, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: A group of pro-Iran Twitter accounts flooded the platform with “massive surges of unmitigated antisemitism” and disinformation, enough to get it trending, as Israel stepped up military strikes against the Tehran-backed Hamas terrorists in Gaza responsible for launching hundreds of rockets at civilian targets this week, according to a nonprofit, politically neutral research institution.

The Network Contagion Research Institute, or NCRI, has unveiled its findings, showing a coordinated effort to push hateful content that called for “Death to Israel” and claimed “Hitler was right.”

Iran Protests & More

Canada slams ‘unconscionable’ Iran conduct since airliner shootdown

Reuters, May 13, 2021

Canada on Thursday condemned Tehran’s “unconscionable” conduct since Iranian forces shot down an airliner last year, killing 176 people, including dozens of Canadians, and vowed to keep pressing for answers as to what really happened.

The comments by Foreign Minister Marc Garneau were among the strongest Ottawa has made about the January 2020 disaster.

“The behavior of the Iranian government has been frankly unconscionable in this past 15 months and we are going to continue to pursue them so we have accountability,” Garneau told a committee of legislators examining what occurred.

Iran’s Nurses Struggling To Cope With COVID-19 and Make a Living Forced To Migrate

Iran Focus, May 14, 2021

The phenomenon of migration of Iranian nurses to other countries already existed, but with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the gap between the employment status and welfare of nurses in Iran and abroad deepened and the rate of migration of nurses abroad increased.

Since the start of the coronavirus crisis last year, nurses have shown that they are at the forefront of public health in the fight against this great pandemic – a fight which would not have been possible without the presence of nurses.

