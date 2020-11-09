Brief on Iran (BOI – 339)

OIAC Virtual Event: Tuesday, Nov 10

Iran’s war on diplomats

U.S. Embassy, Nov 2, 2020

When radical Iranian students stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran 41 years ago and held dozens of American diplomats and embassy employees hostage, they violated international diplomatic norms and precipitated U.S. economic sanctions against Iran.

While the students released 14 hostages after a short time, they did not free 52 other Americans for well over a year after their capture.

Since then, Iran has continued to practice the most undiplomatic behavior toward other countries’ diplomats around the world — as U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo has said, “The regime’s brutality and amorality know no international boundaries.”

Click to read more

UN Agency Calls On Iran To Speed Probe Into Downing Of Ukraine-Bound Plane

Radio Farda, Nov 7, 2020

A UN agency has called on Iran to speed up its investigation into a Kyiv-bound passenger plane mistakenly shot down in January, killing 176 people.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council on November 6 urged Iran to “expedite the accident investigation” into the deadly crash of the Ukrainian jet.

“We have had several exchanges with the Iranian CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] in which we urged its authorities to expedite the accident investigation in accordance with ICAO Annex 13 provisions,” ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano said.

Click to read more

United States Seizes 27 Additional Domain Names Used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to Further a Global, Covert Influence Campaign

Action Follows Last Month’s Seizure of 92 IRGC Domains

Justice.gov, Nov. 4, 2020

The United States has seized 27 domain names that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unlawfully used to further a global covert influence campaign.

As described in the seizure documents, all 27 domains were being used in violation of U.S. sanctions targeting both the Government of Iran and the IRGC. Four of the domains purported to be genuine news outlets but were actually controlled by the IRGC and targeted audiences in the United States, to covertly influence United States policy and public opinion, in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The remainder targeted audiences in other parts of the world. This seizure warrant follows an earlier seizure of 92 domains used by the IRGC for similar purposes.

Click to read more

Iran Protests & more

Iran Worsening Repression Under the Pretext of COVID

Iran Focus, Nov. 7, 2020

The Iranian government has amplified its repression in line with the worsening coronavirus crisis because the ayatollahs are scared that their mismanagement will lead to increased deaths and, eventually, a new protest.

On October 31, Khabar-Online website reported that Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) commander Gen. Hossain Salami ordered his troops to raid people’s homes under the pretext of combating the coronavirus.

Click to read more

Source: Female Iranian Filmmaker Jailed Since 2018 Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

VOA, Nov. 7, 2020

WASHINGTON – An Iranian filmmaker jailed since 2018 for her work and criticism of the government has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after going on a hunger strike and attempting suicide in recent months in response to her predicament, according to a knowledgeable source.

Speaking to VOA Persian from Iran on Monday, a source close to the family of filmmaker Maryam Ebrahimvand, 29, said an Iranian court for government employees notified Ebrahimvand’s lawyer of the verdict the previous day.

Click to read more

Donation

501 (c)(3) Tax deductible

Please,

Donate to Organization Of Iranian American Communities

Your donation will help OIAC advocates for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear government in Iran. Founded on the respect for human rights, gender equality, religious and ethnic tolerance, as wells as social, economic justice, and security for America. Our goal is to organize Iranian-American communities in the United States to promote these values.

Thank You,

http://www.oiac-us.com/donation/