Brief on Iran (BOI – 335)

Persian music master Shajarian who backed Iran protests dies

AP News, Oct. 8, 2020

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Mohammad Reza Shajarian, whose distinctive voice quavered to traditional Persian music on state radio for years before supporting protesters following Iran’s contested 2009 election, has died, state TV reported Thursday. He was 80.

Shajarian enlivened Iran’s traditional music with his singing style, which soared, swooped and trilled over long-known poetry set to song. But the later years of his life saw him forced to only perform abroad, after he backed those who challenged the disputed re-election of hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad by telling state radio to stop using his songs.

Click to read more

Iranian diplomat warned of retaliation over Belgian bomb plot trial, document shows

Reuters Oct. 9, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – An Iranian diplomat charged in Belgium with planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled Iranian opposition group in France warned authorities of possible retaliation by unidentified groups if he is found guilty, according to a police document.

Belgian prosecutors charged Vienna-based Assadolah Assadi in Oct. 2018 and three others with planning an attack that year on a rally of the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) attended by high profile former U.S., European and Arab officials.

Click to read more

U.S. Sanctions Additional Iranian Banks

Move aims to sever few financial connections Tehran still has to world

WSJ, Oct. 8, 2020

WASHINGTON—The Trump administration Thursday blacklisted 18 Iranian banks that remain unsanctioned under its economywide pressure campaign.

The push weeks before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election aims to sever the few financial connections Tehran still has to the world by effectively blacklisting the entire sector.

Click to read more

Iran Protests & more

Iran has highest day death toll from virus, currency plunges

Iran has announced its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus, with 251 confirmed dead

ABC News, Oct. 11, 2020

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran announced on Sunday its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus with 251 confirmed dead, the same day local media reported two senior officials had been infected and the nation’s currency plunged to its lowest level ever.

Health Ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari said the total confirmed death toll now stands at 28,544, making Iran the hardest-hit country in the region. Iran had just recently recorded its highest daily death toll four days earlier with 239 new fatalities.

Click to read more

Iranian Rights Groups Reveal the Names of November Victims

Iran Focus, Oct. 8, 2020

Nearly a year after the nationwide November uprising, Iran Human Rights Monitor has managed to confirm the identities of 20 protesters killed as they fled in Mahshahr marshland by security forces.

Using eyewitness testimonies and other credible sources, Iran HRM has identified: Ahmad Rouhanifar,Abbas Ansarian,Ali Jelveh,Alireza Ghanavati,Asghar Rajaei,Amir Boushehri,Ehsan Sadeghi,Hassan Veisi, Homayoun Dashti, Hayawi Sharifat, Jaber Saberi, Jafar Panahi, Jamshid Malahan, Javad Payabi, Javad Nezarat, Kamran Davari, Kourosh Ahwazi, Mojtaba Rezaei, Mohsen Sarafraz, Mershad Dehi

Click to read more

Donation

501 (c)(3) Tax deductible

Please,

Donate to Organization Of Iranian American Communities

Your donation will help OIAC advocates for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear government in Iran. Founded on the respect for human rights, gender equality, religious and ethnic tolerance, as wells as social, economic justice, and security for America. Our goal is to organize Iranian-American communities in the United States to promote these values.

Thank You,

http://www.oiac-us.com/donation/