Brief on Iran (BOI – 333)

Summit to Support a #FreeIran, September 18, 2020

U.S. Imposes New Iran Sanctions Over Human Rights Violations

US News, Sept. 24, 2020

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – The United States on Thursday blacklisted several Iranian officials and entities over alleged gross violations of human rights, including slapping sanctions on a judge it said was involved in the case of an Iranian wrestler sentenced to death.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement said the United States imposed sanctions on Judge Seyyed Mahmoud Sadati, Judge Mohammad Soltani, Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Court of Shiraz, and Adel Abad, Orumiyeh, and Vakilabad Prisons.

Click to read more

U.S. launches new terrorism review of Iran-backed rebels in Yemen

Washington Post, Sept. 26, 2020

The Trump administration is considering new steps to intensify pressure on Yemen’s Houthi rebels, including a potential foreign terrorist organization designation, according to several officials, in a bid to further isolate the group’s patron, Iran.

The officials cautioned that no decision has been made but said the administration was discussing several possible moves, which could also include naming individual Houthi leaders as “global terrorists.” Like others, they spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Click to read more

The U.S. says it won’t ‘reward’ an enemy, as it ups pressure on Iran

CNBC, Sept. 24, 2020

KEY POINTS

The Trump administration’s policy in the Middle East is to reward allies and not enemies, said Morgan Ortagus, spokeswoman of the U.S. State Department.

The U.S. on Saturday unilaterally restored United Nations’ sanctions on Iran and imposed more of its own sanctions on Tehran on Monday.

Those moves by the U.S. against Iran came as President Donald Trump tries to bolster his image as a champion for stability in the Middle East ahead of the November presidential election.

Click to read more

Iran Protests & more

U.N. Human Rights Council Condemns Situation In Iran

Radio Farda, Sept. 26, 2020

The 47 countries present at this week’s United Nations Human Rights Council meeting condemned the sudden execution of the young Iranian wrestler, Navid Afkari, also demanding the release of Nasrin Sotoudeh and Narges Mohammadi and an end to the repeated violations of human rights in Iran.

In a joint statement, read by the German representative to the UN Human Rights Council, the member nations expressed concern over repeated human rights violations in Iran, including “arbitrary detentions, unfair trials,” forced confessions, and acts of torture against detainees arrested in recent protests in Iran.

Click to read more

Protester Died Under Torture While in Custody, New Reports Indicate

Iran-HRM, Sept. 26, 2020

Four days after the death of a protester prison, new reports indicate that he was tortured in custody despite his critical health conditions.

The relatives of Nader Mokhtari dismissed the judiciary’s claims about him as “shameless lies”, saying he died of injuries received while in custody.

Responding to the head of Prisons Organization of Tehran province, Heshmatollah Hayatolgheib, who claimed that the 35-year-old died of shortness of breath, one of the friends of Mokhtari family said: “Nader had ordinary asthma, does asthma cause fractured skull and broken arm and coma and death?”

Remarks at the SUMMIT TO SUPPORT A FREE IRAN, Sept. 18, 2020

Donation

501 (c)(3) Tax deductible

Please,

Donate to Organization Of Iranian American Communities

Your donation will help OIAC advocates for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear government in Iran. Founded on the respect for human rights, gender equality, religious and ethnic tolerance, as wells as social, economic justice, and security for America. Our goal is to organize Iranian-American communities in the United States to promote these values.

Thank You,

http://www.oiac-us.com/donation/