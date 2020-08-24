Brief on Iran (BOI – 328)

US formally moves to restore UN sanctions on Iran, as Pompeo promises ‘America will not appease’

‘America will not appease, America will lead.’

Fox News, Aug 20, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday began the process to “snapback” U.N. sanctions on Iran, promising that “America will not appease” and taking aim at European allies who he accused of endangering their people.

“Our message is very, very simple, the United States will never allow the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism to freely buy and sell planes tanks missiles and other kinds of conventional weapons,” he said at a press conference outside the U.N. Security Council.

Click to read more

US announces visa restrictions for more than a dozen Iranians over 1990 assassination

Examiner, August 21, 2020

The United States leveled visa restrictions against 14 Iranian nationals who were allegedly involved in the 1990 assassination of a prominent Iranian dissident in Switzerland.

The announcement came on Friday, which coincides with the United Nations’s Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism. The move denies the 14 individuals — only one of whom, Hojatollah Khodaei Souri, was named in the announcement — entrance into the U.S. The ban also includes their immediate family members.

Click to read more

Iran plane crash: Cockpit exchange recorded after missile hit Ukraine jet

BBC News, August 23, 2020

Data from the Boeing 737 indicated that the pilots and passengers were alive before a second missile hit 25 seconds later, Iran’s aviation authority said.

The Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran.

All 176 people on board were killed.

After initially denying any responsibility for the incident, Iran admitted it had shot down the UIA flight “unintentionally”, calling it a “disastrous mistake” by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Click to read more

Iran Protests & more

Jailed dissident Sentenced To prison, Lashes, Exile For Peaceful Activities

Iran-HRM, August 19, 2020

Civil activist, director and journalist, Mohammad Nourizad who is presently imprisoned in Evin Prison was sentenced to 8 months in prison, 148 lashes and one year of exile in Tabas, by the Second Penal Court of Mashhad.

Mr. Nourizad is charged with “disruption of public order” by attending a protest outside the court reviewing the case of Kamal Jafar Yazdi, for which he has been sentenced to 8 months in jail, 74 lashes and exile to Tabas. Also on the charge of “dissemination of false news” he has been sentenced to 74 lashes.

Click to read more

Iran Vice-President Apologizes To Nation For Economic Hardships, Shortcomings

Radion Farda, August 23, 2020

Vice-President Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, who is the chairman of Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization has apologized to the nation for the shortcomings in the country’s economy.

Speaking in an interview with the Iranian state television’s news network IRINN Friday night 21 August, Nobakht said that the Rouhani administration has still had not a chance to launch its so-called “economic breakthrough” project.

Click to read more

Commentary:Lebanon’s Beirut blast shattered taboos around Hezbollah

Yahoo News, August 21, 2020 by Anwar Amro

Hezbollah’s emphatic defence of the political status quo in Lebanon has exposed it since the deadly Beirut blast to levels of public contempt and anger it was once shielded from.

The powerful Shiite movement remains the dominant player in Lebanon, but the special status it enjoyed and the fear it instilled were torn down by the explosion.

In a scene that was almost unthinkable only a few months ago, an image of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was among the cardboard cutouts protesters hanged from their mock gallows this month.

Click to read more

Donation

501 (c)(3) Tax deductible

Please,

Donate to Organization Of Iranian American Communities

Your donation will help OIAC advocates for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear government in Iran. Founded on the respect for human rights, gender equality, religious and ethnic tolerance, as wells as social, economic justice, and security for America. Our goal is to organize Iranian-American communities in the United States to promote these values.

Thank You,

http://www.oiac-us.com/donation/