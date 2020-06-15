Bipartisan Majority Support for H.Res. 374

On June 17, a Congressional briefing will unveil a comprehensive resolution in response to threats from Iran’s regime, and for the first time offer an effective and meaningful solution for a free Iran.

The initiative enjoys the support of a bipartisan House majority, among them key members of the House committees of Foreign Affairs, Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Select Committee on Intelligence.

Several Members of Congress are scheduled to speak at the event.

Video Conference

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

1:00 – 2:30 p.m. EDT

Accredited journalists shall contact media@oiac.org to register

The bipartisan congressional briefing, facilitated by the Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC), will focus on Iran’s threat, US policy, and more specific measures to elevate the support for Iranian people and their call for a free Iran.

Cosponsors by U.S. State or Territory

· Texas [26] · California [23] · Florida [14] · Georgia [13] · Ohio [11] · Pennsylvania [10] · New York [8] · Tennessee [8] · North Carolina [7] · Arizona [6] · Indiana [6] · Minnesota [6] · South Carolina [6] · Illinois [5] · Michigan [5] · Missouri [5] · Alabama [4] · Arkansas [4] · Kentucky [4] · Virginia [4] · Colorado [3] · Connecticut [3] · Kansas [3] · Mississippi [3] · Oklahoma [3] · Utah [3] · West Virginia [3] · Wisconsin [3] · Idaho [2] · Louisiana [2] · Nebraska [2] · New Jersey [2] · Washington [2] · Alaska [1] · District of Columbia [1] · Iowa [1] · Maryland [1] · Montana [1] · Nevada [1] · New Hampshire [1] · North Dakota [1] · Puerto Rico [1] · Wyoming

4-H.Res 374 Media resources