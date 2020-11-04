2020 Online Conference

The Anniversary of November 2019 Uprising in Iran

Featuring Iranian American young professionals, students, and youth chapters

Tuesday, November 10

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. EDT

A year ago in November, 2019, tens of thousands of people in over 100 cities across Iran took to the streets to participate in pro-democracy protests but were confronted with live bullets and machetes. In 2020, amidst a global COVID-19 pandemic, Iranian regime has proceeded with increased violent persecution of dissidents in the hopes of deterring future protests.

Last November, Iranian regime’s security forces shot and killed at least 1500 unarmed protesters and arrested thousands more. According to Amnesty international, Iranian authorities committed, “Widespread torture including beatings, floggings, electric shocks, stress positions, mock executions, waterboarding, sexual violence, forced administration of chemical substances, and deprivation of medical care,” against innocent protesters.

Iranian authorities are clearly terrified of yet another uprising because they have in fact ramped up “violent repression” of the Iranian people in 2020. The killing of wrestling champion Navid Afkari is among the hundreds of recent instances of state sanctioned murders in Iran.

In our view, keeping Tehran’s human rights violations front and center must be a key component of any international attempt to address regime’s malign behaviors. Accordingly, our youth leaders in our community will participate in a virtual global summit on November 10, 2020 to focus attention on clerical regimes crimes against humanity.