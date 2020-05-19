60 Iranian American Former Political Prisoners Ask U.S. President to Continue Maximum Pressure on Iran

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / — In a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, 60 former Iran political prisoners living in the United States, expressed grave concern for all prisoners in Iran, particularly that of political prisoners who are at severe risk of infection and death due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Iranian regime’s systemic mishandling of the health crisis.

Citing reports from the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the letter warns that Iranian regime has grossly misreported COVID-19 cases and associated deaths in Iran. The letter also charges, “Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and its affiliates have attacked, wounded and killed dozens of prisoners, many of whom are prisoners of conscience.”

The former political prisoners caution that Iranian regime is weaponizing the global corona pandemic, “to press for appeasement measures and sanctions relief” just as it uses Iranian people’s wealth to prop up regional terrorist proxies.